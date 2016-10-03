Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 03 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. Market sentiment turned bullish on fears that new crop arrivals will delay following fresh spell of rainfall in several parts of Gujarat. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,500 0,821-1,044 08,000 0,735-1,160 Gondal 12,500 765-1,106 12,000 751-1,200 Jasdan 0,500 717-1,090 0,600 715-1,123 Jamnagar 02,500 752-1,120 01,500 744-1,165 Junagadh 07,500 750-1,089 07,000 745-1,100 Keshod 02,000 715-1,077 02,000 722-1,143 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,945-1,044 0,840-1,160 0,821-1,011 0,735-1,052 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,720 1,150-1,350 1,090-1,228 Sesame (Black) 0,340 2,086-2,353 2,100-2,361 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,600-0,697 0,651-0,696 Rapeseeds 031 737-750 700-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,190 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 703 700 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,757 0,755 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,767 0,765 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,925-1,930 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,945-1,950 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,955-1,960 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,170 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed