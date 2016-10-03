Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 03 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Market sentiment turned bullish on fears that new crop arrivals will delay following fresh spell on rainfall in several parts of Gujarat. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,945-1,044 0,840-1,160 0,821-1,011 0,735-1,052 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,190 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 680 670 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 710 700 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,755 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,765 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,945-1,950 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,965-1,970 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,975-1,980 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,180 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.