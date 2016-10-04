Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 04
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,825-1,071 09,500 0,821-1,044
Gondal 14,500 778-1,080 12,500 765-1,106
Jasdan 0,600 715-1,065 0,600 717-1,090
Jamnagar 02,000 730-1,090 01,500 752-1,120
Junagadh 06,000 740-1,064 07,500 750-1,089
Keshod 02,000 710-1,065 02,000 715-1,077
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,950-1,071 0,945-1,044 0,825-1,021 0,821-1,011
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,800 1,125-1,360 1,150-1,350
Sesame (Black) 0,304 1,401-2,360 2,086-2,353
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,190 0,675-0,706 0,600-0,697
Rapeseeds 020 730-732 737-750
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,265 1,250 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 683 680 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 713 710 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,758 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,768 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,960-1,965 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,980-1,985 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,990-1,995 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,180
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,180-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed