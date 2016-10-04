Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,825-1,071 09,500 0,821-1,044 Gondal 14,500 778-1,080 12,500 765-1,106 Jasdan 0,600 715-1,065 0,600 717-1,090 Jamnagar 02,000 730-1,090 01,500 752-1,120 Junagadh 06,000 740-1,064 07,500 750-1,089 Keshod 02,000 710-1,065 02,000 715-1,077 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,071 0,945-1,044 0,825-1,021 0,821-1,011 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,125-1,360 1,150-1,350 Sesame (Black) 0,304 1,401-2,360 2,086-2,353 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,190 0,675-0,706 0,600-0,697 Rapeseeds 020 730-732 737-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,265 1,250 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 683 680 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 713 710 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,758 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,768 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,960-1,965 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,980-1,985 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,990-1,995 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,180 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,180-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed