Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 04
1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,950-1,071 0,945-1,044 0,825-1,021 0,821-1,011
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,250 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 690 680 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 720 710 1,125-1,130 1,110-1,115
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,975-1,980 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,995-2,000 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,005-2,010 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,180
Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,180-1,185
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,900-26,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.