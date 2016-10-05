Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 05
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices gained further due to short supply.
* Palm olien eased due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 09,000 0,850-1,111 08,000 0,825-1,071
Gondal 15,000 839-1,090 14,500 778-1,080
Jasdan 0,500 764-1,081 0,600 715-1,065
Jamnagar 01,000 784-1,125 02,000 730-1,090
Junagadh 04,500 780-1,099 06,000 740-1,064
Keshod 02,500 766-1,108 02,000 710-1,065
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,975-1,111 0,950-1,071 0,850-1,050 0,825-1,021
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,850 1,228-1,391 1,125-1,360
Sesame (Black) 0,365 1,448-2,360 1,401-2,360
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,275 0,670-0,708 0,675-0,706
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 730-732
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,290 1,275 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 690 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 720 720 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,752 0,755 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,762 0,765 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,980-1,985 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,000-2,005 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,010-2,015 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,230 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed