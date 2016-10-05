Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 05 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices gained further due to short supply. * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,850-1,111 08,000 0,825-1,071 Gondal 15,000 839-1,090 14,500 778-1,080 Jasdan 0,500 764-1,081 0,600 715-1,065 Jamnagar 01,000 784-1,125 02,000 730-1,090 Junagadh 04,500 780-1,099 06,000 740-1,064 Keshod 02,500 766-1,108 02,000 710-1,065 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,975-1,111 0,950-1,071 0,850-1,050 0,825-1,021 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,850 1,228-1,391 1,125-1,360 Sesame (Black) 0,365 1,448-2,360 1,401-2,360 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,275 0,670-0,708 0,675-0,706 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 730-732 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,290 1,275 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 690 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 720 720 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,752 0,755 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,762 0,765 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,980-1,985 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,000-2,005 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,010-2,015 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,230 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed