Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 06
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,851-1,100 09,000 0,850-1,111
Gondal 14,000 860-1,105 15,000 839-1,090
Jasdan 0,600 750-1,088 0,500 764-1,081
Jamnagar 01,500 800-1,130 01,000 784-1,125
Junagadh 04,500 819-1,090 04,500 780-1,099
Keshod 02,500 795-1,115 02,500 766-1,108
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,961-1,100 0,975-1,111 0,851-1,021 0,850-1,050
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,224 1,230-1,425 1,228-1,391
Sesame (Black) 0,335 1,450-2,323 1,448-2,360
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,190 0,675-0,704 0,670-0,708
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 730-732
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,275 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 703 700 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 733 730 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,995-2,000 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed