Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 06 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,851-1,100 09,000 0,850-1,111 Gondal 14,000 860-1,105 15,000 839-1,090 Jasdan 0,600 750-1,088 0,500 764-1,081 Jamnagar 01,500 800-1,130 01,000 784-1,125 Junagadh 04,500 819-1,090 04,500 780-1,099 Keshod 02,500 795-1,115 02,500 766-1,108 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,961-1,100 0,975-1,111 0,851-1,021 0,850-1,050 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,224 1,230-1,425 1,228-1,391 Sesame (Black) 0,335 1,450-2,323 1,448-2,360 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,190 0,675-0,704 0,670-0,708 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 730-732 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,275 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 703 700 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 733 730 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,995-2,000 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed