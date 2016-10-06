Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 06 1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,961-1,100 0,975-1,111 0,851-1,021 0,850-1,050 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,275 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 703 700 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 733 730 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,995-2,000 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.