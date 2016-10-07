Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 07 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien prices moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,825-1,081 07,000 0,851-1,100 Gondal 12,500 850-1,103 14,000 860-1,105 Jasdan 0,500 780-1,085 0,600 750-1,088 Jamnagar 02,500 809-1,125 01,500 800-1,130 Junagadh 05,500 810-1,091 04,500 819-1,090 Keshod 03,000 820-1,123 02,500 795-1,115 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,941-1,081 0,961-1,100 0,825-1,040 0,851-1,021 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,440 1,240-1,445 1,230-1,425 Sesame (Black) 0,250 1,400-2,401 1,450-2,323 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,380 0,647-0,697 0,675-0,704 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 730-732 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,275 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,080 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 698 703 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 728 733 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,753 0,750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,763 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,995-2,000 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,210 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,215-1,220 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed