Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 07
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
4. Vanaspati Ghee prices improved due to festival demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,941-1,081 0,961-1,100 0,825-1,040 0,851-1,021
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,265 1,275 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,070 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 698 703 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 728 733 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,965-1,970 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,985-1,990 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,995-2,000 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,200 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,215-1,220
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.