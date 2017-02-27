Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 27 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,500 0,711-0,974 08,000 0,710-0,972 Gondal 11,000 710-0,979 10,000 722-0,965 Jasdan 0,600 695-0,910 0,500 690-0,935 Jamnagar 05,000 650-0,975 04,000 680-0,988 Junagadh 05,500 633-0,946 05,000 650-0,941 Keshod 02,000 665-0,926 02,000 667-0,945 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,760-0,974 0,740-0,972 0,711-0,842 0,710-0,838 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,960 1,100-1,413 1,275-1,469 Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,400-1,900 1,350-1,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,580 0,696-0,724 0,691-0,727 Rapeseeds 180 550-615 550-618 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,935 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 644 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 673 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed