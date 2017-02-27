Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 27
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,500 0,711-0,974 08,000 0,710-0,972
Gondal 11,000 710-0,979 10,000 722-0,965
Jasdan 0,600 695-0,910 0,500 690-0,935
Jamnagar 05,000 650-0,975 04,000 680-0,988
Junagadh 05,500 633-0,946 05,000 650-0,941
Keshod 02,000 665-0,926 02,000 667-0,945
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,760-0,974 0,740-0,972 0,711-0,842 0,710-0,838
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,960 1,100-1,413 1,275-1,469
Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,400-1,900 1,350-1,900
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,580 0,696-0,724 0,691-0,727
Rapeseeds 180 550-615 550-618
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,935 0,935 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 644 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 673 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210
Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed