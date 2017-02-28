Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 28 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,705-0,970 08,500 0,711-0,974 Gondal 09,500 723-0,961 11,000 710-0,979 Jasdan 0,500 680-0,900 0,600 695-0,910 Jamnagar 04,000 683-0,966 05,000 650-0,975 Junagadh 04,500 640-0,952 05,500 633-0,946 Keshod 02,000 642-0,935 02,000 665-0,926 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,765-0,970 0,760-0,974 0,705-0,838 0,711-0,842 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,400 1,200-1,414 1,100-1,413 Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,200-1,879 1,400-1,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,690-0,720 0,696-0,724 Rapeseeds 300 501-638 550-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,935 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 678 678 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,205-1,210 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed