Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 28 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,765-0,970 0,760-0,974 0,705-0,838 0,711-0,842 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,935 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 648 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 678 678 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,205-1,210 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,700-19,800 19,400-19,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.