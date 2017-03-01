Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 01 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,43,000-0,44,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,725-0,915 06,000 0,705-0,970 Gondal 10,000 711-0,945 09,500 723-0,961 Jasdan 0,300 665-0,901 0,500 680-0,900 Jamnagar 04,000 700-0,970 04,000 683-0,966 Junagadh 05,000 654-0,935 04,500 640-0,952 Keshod 02,000 660-0,921 02,000 642-0,935 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,756-0,915 0,765-0,970 0,725-0,841 0,705-0,838 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,960 1,110-1,410 1,200-1,414 Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,210-1,880 1,200-1,879 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,460 0,690-0,724 0,690-0,720 Rapeseeds 350 541-620 501-638 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 678 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,790 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,800 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,495-1,500 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,515-1,520 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed