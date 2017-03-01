Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 01 1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply. 2. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,756-0,915 0,765-0,970 0,725-0,841 0,705-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 648 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 678 678 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,790 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,800 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,495-1,500 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,515-1,520 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,700-19,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.