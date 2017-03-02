Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 02 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil improved further due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,43,000-0,44,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,735-0,965 06,500 0,725-0,915 Gondal 12,000 714-0,961 10,000 711-0,945 Jasdan 0,300 673-0,905 0,300 665-0,901 Jamnagar 04,000 706-0,954 04,000 700-0,970 Junagadh 04,500 680-0,933 05,000 654-0,935 Keshod 02,000 678-0,930 02,000 660-0,921 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,752-0,965 0,756-0,915 0,735-0,839 0,725-0,841 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,140-1,380 1,110-1,410 Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,200-1,680 1,210-1,880 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,180 0,695-0,742 0,690-0,724 Rapeseeds 400 550-633 541-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,945 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 678 678 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,805 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,815 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed