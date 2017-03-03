Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 03 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,660-0,970 08,000 0,735-0,965 Gondal 10,000 715-0,954 12,000 714-0,961 Jasdan 0,300 665-0,922 0,300 673-0,905 Jamnagar 03,000 720-0,950 04,000 706-0,954 Junagadh 04,000 679-0,912 04,500 680-0,933 Keshod 02,000 693-0,925 02,000 678-0,930 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,720-0,970 0,752-0,965 0,660-0,840 0,735-0,839 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,190-1,380 1,140-1,380 Sesame (Black) 0,600 1,400-1,860 1,200-1,680 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,205 0,685-0,742 0,695-0,742 Rapeseeds 400 590-650 550-633 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 678 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,810 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,820 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed