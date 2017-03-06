Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 06
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,59,000-0,60,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,500 0,710-0,970 08,000 0,660-0,970
Gondal 11,000 723-0,955 10,000 715-0,954
Jasdan 0,500 683-0,936 0,300 665-0,922
Jamnagar 04,000 725-0,971 03,000 720-0,950
Junagadh 04,500 695-0,933 04,000 679-0,912
Keshod 02,000 700-0,939 02,000 693-0,925
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,775-0,970 0,720-0,970 0,710-0,835 0,660-0,840
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,680 1,250-1,390 1,190-1,380
Sesame (Black) 0,650 1,250-1,895 1,400-1,860
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,600 0,680-0,765 0,685-0,742
Rapeseeds 400 585-650 590-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 645 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 673 675 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,815 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,825 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed