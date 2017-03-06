Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 06 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,59,000-0,60,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,710-0,970 08,000 0,660-0,970 Gondal 11,000 723-0,955 10,000 715-0,954 Jasdan 0,500 683-0,936 0,300 665-0,922 Jamnagar 04,000 725-0,971 03,000 720-0,950 Junagadh 04,500 695-0,933 04,000 679-0,912 Keshod 02,000 700-0,939 02,000 693-0,925 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,775-0,970 0,720-0,970 0,710-0,835 0,660-0,840 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,680 1,250-1,390 1,190-1,380 Sesame (Black) 0,650 1,250-1,895 1,400-1,860 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,600 0,680-0,765 0,685-0,742 Rapeseeds 400 585-650 590-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 673 675 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,815 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,825 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed