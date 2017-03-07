Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 07
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure.
* Castor oil gained further due to export demand.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,65,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,59,000-0,60,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 09,500 0,715-0,941 07,500 0,710-0,970
Gondal 12,000 730-0,958 11,000 723-0,955
Jasdan 0,400 680-0,920 0,500 683-0,936
Jamnagar 04,000 702-0,965 04,000 725-0,971
Junagadh 05,000 695-0,945 04,500 695-0,933
Keshod 02,000 712-0,918 02,000 700-0,939
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,741-0,941 0,775-0,970 0,715-0,832 0,710-0,835
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,240 1,170-1,340 1,250-1,390
Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,230-1,850 1,250-1,895
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,315 0,715-0,785 0,680-0,765
Rapeseeds 330 570-641 585-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 645 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 675 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,840 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,850 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,390-1,395
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed