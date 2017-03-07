Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 07 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. * Castor oil gained further due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,59,000-0,60,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,500 0,715-0,941 07,500 0,710-0,970 Gondal 12,000 730-0,958 11,000 723-0,955 Jasdan 0,400 680-0,920 0,500 683-0,936 Jamnagar 04,000 702-0,965 04,000 725-0,971 Junagadh 05,000 695-0,945 04,500 695-0,933 Keshod 02,000 712-0,918 02,000 700-0,939 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,741-0,941 0,775-0,970 0,715-0,832 0,710-0,835 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,240 1,170-1,340 1,250-1,390 Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,230-1,850 1,250-1,895 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,315 0,715-0,785 0,680-0,765 Rapeseeds 330 570-641 585-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 675 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,840 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,850 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,390-1,395 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed