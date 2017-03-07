Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 07
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
2. Castor oil gained further due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,741-0,941 0,775-0,970 0,715-0,832 0,710-0,835
(Auction price)
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,945 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 645 645 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 675 675 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,840 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,850 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,390-1,395
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.