Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 08 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to sufficient supply. 2. Castor oil gained further due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,745-0,970 0,741-0,941 0,710-0,841 0,715-0,832 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 638 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 668 675 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,860 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,870 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.