Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 10 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,59,000-0,60,000 versus 0,69,000-0,70,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,500 0,732-0,970 12,000 0,718-0,978 Gondal 14,000 705-0,954 12,500 719-0,960 Jasdan 0,400 671-0,900 0,300 690-0,906 Jamnagar 02,500 739-0,980 03,000 700-0,977 Junagadh 03,500 670-0,905 04,500 689-0,912 Keshod 02,000 709-0,926 02,000 715-0,929 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,760-0,970 0,755-0,978 0,732-0,850 0,718-0,847 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,260 1,130-1,365 1,200-1,350 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,100-1,768 1,160-1,818 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,170 0,725-0,775 0,725-0,775 Rapeseeds 150 580-650 580-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 665 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,850 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,860 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed