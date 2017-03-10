Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 10 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-0,970 0,755-0,978 0,732-0,850 0,718-0,847 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,955 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 635 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 660 665 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,850 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,860 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,500-1,505 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.