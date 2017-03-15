Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 15
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,36,000-0,37,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,500 0,721-0,987 06,000 0,715-0,995
Gondal 11,500 738-0,996 10,500 722-0,990
Jasdan 0,300 690-0,929 0,300 675-0,918
Jamnagar 02,500 719-0,986 02,000 735-0,988
Junagadh 04,000 667-0,924 04,500 680-0,939
Keshod 02,000 711-0,959 02,000 705-0,950
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,760-0,987 0,745-0,995 0,721-0,856 0,715-0,844
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,220 1,218-1,331 1,250-1,340
Sesame (Black) 0,200 1,060-1,717 1,424-1,668
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,350 0,750-0,785 0,760-0,790
Rapeseeds 150 580-630 550-640
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,970 0,965 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 657 657 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,495-1,500 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,515-1,520 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed