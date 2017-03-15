Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 15 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,36,000-0,37,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,721-0,987 06,000 0,715-0,995 Gondal 11,500 738-0,996 10,500 722-0,990 Jasdan 0,300 690-0,929 0,300 675-0,918 Jamnagar 02,500 719-0,986 02,000 735-0,988 Junagadh 04,000 667-0,924 04,500 680-0,939 Keshod 02,000 711-0,959 02,000 705-0,950 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,760-0,987 0,745-0,995 0,721-0,856 0,715-0,844 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,220 1,218-1,331 1,250-1,340 Sesame (Black) 0,200 1,060-1,717 1,424-1,668 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,750-0,785 0,760-0,790 Rapeseeds 150 580-630 550-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,965 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 657 657 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,495-1,500 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,515-1,520 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed