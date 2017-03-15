Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 15 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-0,987 0,745-0,995 0,721-0,856 0,715-0,844 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,965 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 657 657 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.