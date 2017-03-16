Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 16 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. * Castor oil improved further due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,723-0,985 06,500 0,721-0,987 Gondal 12,000 745-0,998 11,500 738-0,996 Jasdan 0,300 700-0,922 0,300 690-0,929 Jamnagar 02,500 734-0,974 02,500 719-0,986 Junagadh 03,500 698-0,925 04,000 667-0,924 Keshod 02,000 730-0,965 02,000 711-0,959 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,758-0,985 0,760-0,987 0,723-0,853 0,721-0,856 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,160 1,150-1,340 1,218-1,331 Sesame (Black) 0,350 1,100-1,740 1,060-1,717 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,700 0,770-0,790 0,750-0,785 Rapeseeds 150 580-640 580-630 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,965 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 657 657 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,865 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,875 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed