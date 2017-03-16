Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 16
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure.
* Castor oil improved further due to export demand.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,65,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,723-0,985 06,500 0,721-0,987
Gondal 12,000 745-0,998 11,500 738-0,996
Jasdan 0,300 700-0,922 0,300 690-0,929
Jamnagar 02,500 734-0,974 02,500 719-0,986
Junagadh 03,500 698-0,925 04,000 667-0,924
Keshod 02,000 730-0,965 02,000 711-0,959
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,758-0,985 0,760-0,987 0,723-0,853 0,721-0,856
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,160 1,150-1,340 1,218-1,331
Sesame (Black) 0,350 1,100-1,740 1,060-1,717
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,700 0,770-0,790 0,750-0,785
Rapeseeds 150 580-640 580-630
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,965 0,965 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 657 657 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,865 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,875 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,195-1,200
Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed