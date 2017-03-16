Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 16
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Castor oil moved up further due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,758-0,985 0,760-0,987 0,723-0,853 0,721-0,856
(Auction price)
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,965 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 631 627 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 661 657 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,865 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,875 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,505-1,510 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325
Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.