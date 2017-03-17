Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 17 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand. * Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,59,000-0,60,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,725-0,975 08,000 0,723-0,985 Gondal 12,500 732-0,980 12,000 745-0,998 Jasdan 0,300 709-0,905 0,300 700-0,922 Jamnagar 03,000 735-0,980 02,500 734-0,974 Junagadh 03,000 700-0,938 03,500 698-0,925 Keshod 02,000 740-0,965 02,000 730-0,965 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,758-0,975 0,758-0,985 0,725-0,851 0,723-0,853 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,240 1,200-1,338 1,150-1,340 Sesame (Black) 0,250 1,110-1,747 1,100-1,740 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,775-0,805 0,770-0,790 Rapeseeds 150 580-640 580-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 631 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 661 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,400 2,210-2,215 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,870 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,880 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,495-1,500 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,515-1,520 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed