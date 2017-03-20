Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 20 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Coconut oil dropped due to supply pressure. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,59,000-0,60,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,680-1,070 09,000 0,725-0,975 Gondal 15,000 725-0,993 12,500 732-0,980 Jasdan 0,400 710-0,930 0,300 709-0,905 Jamnagar 03,000 718-0,984 03,000 735-0,980 Junagadh 04,000 723-0,965 03,000 700-0,938 Keshod 02,000 750-0,977 02,000 740-0,965 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-1,070 0,758-0,975 0,680-0,880 0,725-0,851 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,320 1,220-1,349 1,200-1,338 Sesame (Black) 0,375 1,100-1,725 1,110-1,747 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,925 0,780-0,841 0,775-0,805 Rapeseeds 150 590-650 580-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,955 0,955 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 631 631 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 661 661 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,915 1,350-1,355 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,925 1,370-1,375 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,200-2,225 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,460-1,465 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed