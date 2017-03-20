Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 20 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Castor oil moved up due to export demand. 3. Coconut oil dropped due to weak trend at producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,750-1,070 0,758-0,975 0,680-0,880 0,725-0,851 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,955 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 631 631 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 661 661 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,915 1,380-1,385 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,925 1,400-1,405 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,460-1,465 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.