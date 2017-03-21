Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 21 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil gained further due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,84,000-0,85,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 13,000 0,715-1,070 14,000 0,680-1,070 Gondal 15,000 733-1,022 15,000 725-0,993 Jasdan 0,300 715-0,970 0,400 710-0,930 Jamnagar 02,500 730-1,032 03,000 718-0,984 Junagadh 04,500 725-0,990 04,000 723-0,965 Keshod 02,000 756-0,980 02,000 750-0,977 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-1,070 0,750-1,070 0,715-0,867 0,680-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,310 1,270-1,340 1,220-1,349 Sesame (Black) 0,450 1,110-1,731 1,100-1,725 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,780-0,849 0,780-0,841 Rapeseeds 150 630-675 590-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,965 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 631 631 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 661 661 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,925 0,920 1,400-1,405 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,935 0,930 1,420-1,425 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,205 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed