Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 22 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. * Coconut oil moved down due to weak advice from producing centers. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,84,000-0,85,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,718-1,080 13,000 0,715-1,070 Gondal 14,500 735-1,059 15,000 733-1,022 Jasdan 0,300 704-0,990 0,300 715-0,970 Jamnagar 03,500 740-1,065 02,500 730-1,032 Junagadh 04,000 744-1,008 04,500 725-0,990 Keshod 02,000 765-0,998 02,000 756-0,980 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,735-1,080 0,740-1,070 0,718-0,868 0,715-0,867 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,300 1,220-1,365 1,270-1,340 Sesame (Black) 0,200 1,140-1,762 1,110-1,731 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,800 0,785-0,838 0,780-0,849 Rapeseeds 275 620-699 630-675 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,985 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 631 631 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 661 661 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,925 1,430-1,435 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,935 1,450-1,455 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,200-2,205 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,530-1,535 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed