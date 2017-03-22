Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 22 1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil gained due to export demand. 4. Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. 5. Coconut oil moved down due to weak advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,735-1,080 0,740-1,070 0,718-0,868 0,715-0,867 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,000 0,985 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 636 631 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 666 661 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,925 1,430-1,435 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,935 1,450-1,455 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,530-1,535 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,550-1,555 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,195-1,200 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,200-2,205 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,530-1,535 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.