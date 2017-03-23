Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 23 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil gained further due to export demand. * Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,95,000-0,96,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,729-1,116 12,000 0,718-1,080 Gondal 16,000 744-1,090 14,500 735-1,059 Jasdan 0,400 705-1,045 0,300 704-0,990 Jamnagar 03,000 765-1,109 03,500 740-1,065 Junagadh 04,500 730-1,071 04,000 744-1,008 Keshod 02,000 770-1,039 02,000 765-0,998 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,770-1,116 0,735-1,080 0,729-0,875 0,718-0,868 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,260 1,150-1,345 1,220-1,368 Sesame (Black) 0,250 1,170-1,780 1,140-1,762 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,600 0,830-0,881 0,785-0,838 Rapeseeds 200 670-750 620-699 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,000 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 636 636 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 666 666 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,990 0,945 1,480-1,485 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 1,000 0,955 1,500-1,505 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,590-1,595 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,610-1,615 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed