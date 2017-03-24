BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 24 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. * Castor oilmoved up due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 14,000 0,729-1,116 Gondal 12,000 748-1,094 16,000 744-1,090 Jasdan 0,500 723-1,048 0,400 705-1,045 Jamnagar 03,000 780-1,115 03,000 765-1,109 Junagadh 04,000 740-1,088 04,500 730-1,071 Keshod 02,000 776-1,061 02,000 770-1,039 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,240 1,150-1,335 1,150-1,345 Sesame (Black) 0,250 1,350-1,740 1,170-1,780 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,650 0,900-0,952 0,830-0,881 Rapeseeds 100 675-725 670-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,005 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 665 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 1,030 0,990 1,520-1,525 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,040 1,000 1,540-1,545 1,500-1,505 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,590-1,595 Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,610-1,615 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)