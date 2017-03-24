Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 24 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. * Castor oilmoved up due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 14,000 0,729-1,116 Gondal 12,000 748-1,094 16,000 744-1,090 Jasdan 0,500 723-1,048 0,400 705-1,045 Jamnagar 03,000 780-1,115 03,000 765-1,109 Junagadh 04,000 740-1,088 04,500 730-1,071 Keshod 02,000 776-1,061 02,000 770-1,039 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,240 1,150-1,335 1,150-1,345 Sesame (Black) 0,250 1,350-1,740 1,170-1,780 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,650 0,900-0,952 0,830-0,881 Rapeseeds 100 675-725 670-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,005 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 665 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 1,030 0,990 1,520-1,525 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,040 1,000 1,540-1,545 1,500-1,505 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,590-1,595 Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,610-1,615 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed