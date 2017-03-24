Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 24 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. 3. Castor oil improved further due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,005 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,660 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 635 635 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 665 665 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 1,035 0,990 1,540-1,545 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,045 1,000 1,560-1,565 1,500-1,505 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,650-1,655 1,590-1,595 Castor oil BSS 1,670-1,675 1,610-1,615 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,200-20,300 20,200-20,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.