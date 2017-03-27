BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 27 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most market yards remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,08,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 14,000 0,729-1,116 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 12,000 748-1,094 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 723-1,048 Jamnagar 03,000 784-1,130 03,000 780-1,115 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 740-1,088 Keshod 02,500 780-1,065 02,000 776-1,061 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,150-1,335 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,350-1,740 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,900-0,952 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 675-725 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,005 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 665 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,965 1,035 1,510-1,515 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 0,975 1,045 1,530-1,535 1,560-1,565 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,620-1,625 1,650-1,655 Castor oil BSS 1,640-1,645 1,670-1,675 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)