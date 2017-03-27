Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 27 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,005 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,660 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 635 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 658 665 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,970 1,035 1,510-1,515 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 0,980 1,045 1,530-1,535 1,560-1,565 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,620-1,625 1,650-1,655 Castor oil BSS 1,640-1,645 1,670-1,675 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,200-20,300 20,200-20,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.