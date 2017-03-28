Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 28 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. Sentiment turned firm as Central Government allowed bulk export. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most market yards remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,08,000 versus 0,08,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,03,000-0,04,000 versus 0,05,000-0,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 14,000 0,729-1,116 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 12,000 748-1,094 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 723-1,048 Jamnagar 02,000 785-1,140 03,000 784-1,130 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 740-1,088 Keshod 02,500 780-1,090 02,500 780-1,065 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,150-1,335 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,350-1,740 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,900-0,952 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 675-725 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,005 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 658 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,970 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,980 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,560-1,565 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,600-1,605 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,780 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Castor oil BSS 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed