Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 29 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most market yards remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,08,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,03,000-0,04,000 versus 0,03,000-0,04,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 14,000 0,729-1,116 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 12,000 748-1,094 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 723-1,048 Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 785-1,140 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 740-1,088 Keshod 03,000 788-1,112 02,500 780-1,090 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,150-1,335 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,350-1,740 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,900-0,952 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 675-725 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,025 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 658 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,965 0,960 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 0,975 0,970 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,590-1,595 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,630-1,635 1,620-1,625 Castor oil BSS 1,650-1,655 1,640-1,645 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed