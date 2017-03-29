BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 29 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most market yards remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,08,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,03,000-0,04,000 versus 0,03,000-0,04,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 14,000 0,729-1,116 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 12,000 748-1,094 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 723-1,048 Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 785-1,140 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 740-1,088 Keshod 03,000 788-1,112 02,500 780-1,090 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,150-1,335 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,350-1,740 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,900-0,952 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 675-725 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,025 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 658 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,965 0,960 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 0,975 0,970 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,590-1,595 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,630-1,635 1,620-1,625 Castor oil BSS 1,650-1,655 1,640-1,645 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)