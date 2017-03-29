Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 29 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,025 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 658 658 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,965 0,960 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 0,975 0,970 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,590-1,595 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,630-1,635 1,620-1,625 Castor oil BSS 1,650-1,655 1,640-1,645 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,200-20,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.