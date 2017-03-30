Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 30 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,030 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 658 658 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,990 0,965 1,550-1,555 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,000 0,975 1,570-1,575 1,540-1,545 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,680-1,685 1,630-1,635 Castor oil BSS 1,700-1,705 1,650-1,655 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,400-20,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.