Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 31 1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand. 3. Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply. 4. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,030 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 655 658 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,995 0,990 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,005 1,000 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685 Castor oil BSS 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,200-20,300 20,400-20,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.