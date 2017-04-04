BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,80,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,500 0,770-1,106 20,000 0,760-1,125 Gondal 19,500 765-1,097 18,500 750-1,088 Jasdan 0,500 740-1,060 0,500 730-1,051 Jamnagar 03,000 765-1,123 04,000 770-1,115 Junagadh 04,000 735-1,095 04,500 723-1,090 Keshod 02,500 750-1,075 02,500 747-1,076 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,775-1,106 0,780-1,125 0,770-0,906 0,760-0,987 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,300 1,100-1,460 1,100-1,474 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,300-1,860 1,400-1,860 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,880-0,942 0,850-0,909 Rapeseeds 050 675-715 675-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 655 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 1,030 1,005 1,580-1,585 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,040 1,015 1,600-1,605 1,580-1,585 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,680-1,685 1,670-1,675 Castor oil BSS 1,700-1,705 1,690-1,695 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)