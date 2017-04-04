Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,80,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,500 0,770-1,106 20,000 0,760-1,125 Gondal 19,500 765-1,097 18,500 750-1,088 Jasdan 0,500 740-1,060 0,500 730-1,051 Jamnagar 03,000 765-1,123 04,000 770-1,115 Junagadh 04,000 735-1,095 04,500 723-1,090 Keshod 02,500 750-1,075 02,500 747-1,076 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,775-1,106 0,780-1,125 0,770-0,906 0,760-0,987 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,300 1,100-1,460 1,100-1,474 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,300-1,860 1,400-1,860 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,880-0,942 0,850-0,909 Rapeseeds 050 675-715 675-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 655 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 1,030 1,005 1,580-1,585 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,040 1,015 1,600-1,605 1,580-1,585 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,680-1,685 1,670-1,675 Castor oil BSS 1,700-1,705 1,690-1,695 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed