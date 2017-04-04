Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 04 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,775-1,106 0,780-1,125 0,770-0,906 0,760-0,987 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 660 655 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 1,030 1,005 1,580-1,585 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,040 1,015 1,600-1,605 1,580-1,585 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,700-1,705 1,690-1,695 Castor oil BSS 1,720-1,725 1,710-1,715 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,700-20,800 20,200-20,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. *** All markets will remain close tomorrow on account of Ram Navmi, Hindu religious festival.