Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 06 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,89,000-0,90,000 versus 0,79,000-0,80,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,500 0,780-1,125 18,500 0,770-1,106 Gondal 16,000 778-1,094 19,500 765-1,097 Jasdan 0,500 750-1,066 0,500 740-1,060 Jamnagar 04,000 775-1,137 03,000 765-1,123 Junagadh 04,500 750-1,100 04,000 735-1,095 Keshod 02,500 744-1,063 02,500 750-1,075 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,820-1,125 0,775-1,106 0,780-0,908 0,770-0,906 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,850 1,100-1,450 1,100-1,460 Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,350-1,825 1,300-1,860 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,450 0,850-0,926 0,880-0,942 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 675-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,020 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 660 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 1,010 1,030 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Castor oil BSS 1,020 1,040 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,580-1,585 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,600-1,605 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,620-1,625 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685 Castor oil BSS 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed