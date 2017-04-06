Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 06 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,820-1,125 0,775-1,106 0,780-0,908 0,770-0,906 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,020 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 635 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 665 660 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 1,010 1,030 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Castor oil BSS 1,020 1,040 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,580-1,585 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,600-1,605 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,620-1,625 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,820 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Castor oil BSS 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,900-21,000 20,700-20,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.