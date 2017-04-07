BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 07 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to low export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,99,000-1,00,000 versus 0,89,000-0,90,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,755-1,120 08,500 0,780-1,125 Gondal 14,000 760-1,095 16,000 778-1,094 Jasdan 0,300 740-1,054 0,500 750-1,066 Jamnagar 03,000 780-1,115 04,000 775-1,137 Junagadh 04,000 733-1,094 04,500 750-1,100 Keshod 02,500 730-1,051 02,500 744-1,063 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,760-1,120 0,820-1,125 0,755-0,900 0,780-0,908 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,750 1,100-1,435 1,100-1,450 Sesame (Black) 0,450 1,350-1,815 1,350-1,825 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,000 0,850-0,932 0,850-0,926 Rapeseeds 100 660-705 675-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,040 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 665 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 1,005 1,010 1,570-1,575 1,580-1,585 Castor oil BSS 1,015 1,020 1,590-1,595 1,600-1,605 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,670-1,675 1,680-1,685 Castor oil BSS 1,690-1,695 1,700-1,705 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)