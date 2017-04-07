Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 07 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to low export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,99,000-1,00,000 versus 0,89,000-0,90,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,755-1,120 08,500 0,780-1,125 Gondal 14,000 760-1,095 16,000 778-1,094 Jasdan 0,300 740-1,054 0,500 750-1,066 Jamnagar 03,000 780-1,115 04,000 775-1,137 Junagadh 04,000 733-1,094 04,500 750-1,100 Keshod 02,500 730-1,051 02,500 744-1,063 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,760-1,120 0,820-1,125 0,755-0,900 0,780-0,908 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,750 1,100-1,435 1,100-1,450 Sesame (Black) 0,450 1,350-1,815 1,350-1,825 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,000 0,850-0,932 0,850-0,926 Rapeseeds 100 660-705 675-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,040 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 665 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 1,005 1,010 1,570-1,575 1,580-1,585 Castor oil BSS 1,015 1,020 1,590-1,595 1,600-1,605 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,670-1,675 1,680-1,685 Castor oil BSS 1,690-1,695 1,700-1,705 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed