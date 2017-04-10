Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 10 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,02,000-1,03,000 versus 0,99,000-1,00,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,500 0,756-1,100 07,000 0,755-1,120 Gondal 15,000 750-1,088 14,000 760-1,095 Jasdan 0,300 722-1,050 0,300 740-1,054 Jamnagar 04,000 745-1,102 03,000 780-1,115 Junagadh 04,500 735-1,080 04,000 733-1,094 Keshod 02,500 712-1,045 02,500 730-1,051 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,750 1,221-1,412 1,100-1,435 Sesame (Black) 0,550 1,400-1,818 1,350-1,815 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,700 0,860-0,910 0,850-0,932 Rapeseeds 100 600-685 660-705 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,035 1,040 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 660 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,995 1,005 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,005 1,015 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,575-1,580 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Castor oil BSS 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed