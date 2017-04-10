Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,040 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,710 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 657 660 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,995 1,005 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,005 1,015 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,575-1,580 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,810 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695 Castor oil BSS 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,900-21,000 20,900-21,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.