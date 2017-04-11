BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 11 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as several market yards are closed on account of Hanuman Jayanti. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 1,02,000-1,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 10,500 0,756-1,100 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 15,000 750-1,088 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 722-1,050 Jamnagar 03,000 767-1,110 04,000 745-1,102 Junagadh 03,500 750-1,085 04,500 735-1,080 Keshod 02,000 710-1,061 02,500 712-1,045 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,760-1,100 0,000-0,000 0,756-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,221-1,412 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,400-1,818 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,860-0,910 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 600-685 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,030 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,710 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 657 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 1,005 0,995 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,015 1,005 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,615-1,620 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Castor oil BSS 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)